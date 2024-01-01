Arsenal youth coach: Dowman (14) will play for England - he's like Kaka

Arsenal youth team coach Gustavo Oliveira has likened Max Dowman to Kaka.

The 14 year-old is playing for the U18s at Arsenal and in the UEFA Youth League.

"He plays in the style of Kaka," Oliveira told PL Brasil. "He can write his name. One day he will play for the England national team and in the Premier League."

Dowman scored twice for Arsenal U18s in last week's 3-2 win against Birmingham City and coach Jack Wilshere said: "Max's performances speak for themselves, but there’s still a lot of room for development.

"For a 14-year-old, his character and personality are unreal. When we were 2-0 down, he was the one who wanted the ball, drove at their defence, and made things happen. His mentality to keep going, despite being kicked, and staying calm in those moments is impressive."