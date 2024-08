Arsenal youngster Patino on way to Deportivo La Coruna

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino, who was once hyped as a huge young star, is leaving the club.

The forward, who is now 20, looks to be closing in on a move to Deportivo La Coruna.Per The Mirror, he is said to have secured a deal to the La Liga club after loan spells in the past two seasons.

He had spells at Blackpool and Swansea, but did not set the world alight at either club.

The source adds that the Gunners youngster is leaving the club for just £1 million.