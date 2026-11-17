Max Dowman has broken yet another record this week as he bagged a goal for England U21s.

The 16-year-old is well known for breaking countless records as he continues his rapid rise for both Arsenal and England.

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After scoring against Everton back in March, he became the youngest Arsenal and Premier League goalscorer. Appearing against Slavia Prague in 2025, he became the youngest Champions League player.

He is also the youngest Premier League title winner, youngest Premier League starter and second-youngest Premier League player in what are incredible feats for the teenager.

Dowman has now taken two England Under-21 records from Jude Bellingham in the space of just a few days after featuring in the 1-0 defeat against Portugal in Friday's friendly at Ashton Gate and Monday's 3-2 win over France.

The 16-year-old became the youngest player to represent England Under-21s, surpassing the record previously held by Jude Bellingham. Days later against France, he grabbed a goal, making him the youngest ever scorer for the U21 side.

Manager Lee Carsley commented on his performance after the clash as he continues to make history: "He played really well - he was one of four or five outstanding performances. Mikey Moore, Max, Ethan (Nwaneri), they were very good.

"We see how good on the ball he is but he was outstanding off the ball. You have to keep reminding yourself about his age. There's a lot of expectation around him and he seems to handle that so well.

"It's important we keep supporting him and he develops at his own pace. It's so important he enjoys his football.

"Obviously all the players in the squad are under pressure from their clubs and the expectation that surrounds them, so as much as we can we have to make that as easy as we can."