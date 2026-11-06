Arsenal vs Hull City: Confirmed team news as Arsenal seek to go six points clear

Arsenal welcome Hull City to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as they continue their title race.

Kai Havertz’s first-half tap-in was enough a rare win at Anfield against Liverpool last week as the Gunners went three points clear at the top of the table.

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Arsenal enter the clash against Hull, a side who have drawn a joint-high five games and side who have shared the spoils in three of their most recent four.

The Tigers, however, are winless in their last five matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

Arsenal vs Hull City team news

Bukayo Saka (quad) and Max Dowman (suspended) are both ruled out for Arsenal, whilst William Saliba returns.

For Hull, Eliot Matazo (ACL), Matt Targett (ankle), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin) and Charlie Hughes (groin) on the sidelines, Hidemasa Morita (groin) and Matt Crooks (suspended) are absent.

Arsenal vs Hull City predicted line-ups

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Hull City possible starting lineup: Tzolakis; Coyle, Egan, Mendy, Ajayi, Giles; Belloumi, Slater, Iroegbunam, Stroud; McBurnie

Kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Emirates Stadium for a 15:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Arsenal: WWWWL

Hull: DLDLDD

Key stats

Arsenal have gone 14 matches unbeaten against Hull and won their last meeting 2-0 back in 2017.

Hull have conceded eight goals across their last five league matches and drew 2-2 with Ipswich last time out.

Hull's only victory in this fixture did come at the Emirates in September 2008, as a Geovanni stunner and Daniel Cousin strike gave Hull all three points.