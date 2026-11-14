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Arsenal teen star Dowman smashes Bellingham's England youth record

Arsenal sensation Max Dowman breaks Jude Bellingham's England record
Arsenal sensation Max Dowman breaks Jude Bellingham's England recordREUTERS

Arsenal sensation Max Dowman is officially the youngest player to ever represent England's U21s.

Dowman is one of the most exciting young prospects in English football at the moment, already making 19 appearances for Arsenal’s first team.

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Aged just 16 years, 10 months and 13 days, he is now the youngest player to ever represent England’s Under-21s, breaking the record previously held by Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham had claimed the record in 2020 when he played for England against Kosovo aged 17 years, two months and six days.

Dowman came off the bench as England's Under-21s lost 1-0 to Portugal in a friendly on Friday evening.

It's already another record broken in the youthful career of Dowman. When Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions last season, he became the youngest player to win the competition.

He also became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored against Everton at 16 years and 73 days old.

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