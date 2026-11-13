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Arsenal sensation Max Dowman breaks Jude Bellingham's England record

Arsenal sensation Max Dowman breaks Jude Bellingham's England record
Arsenal sensation Max Dowman breaks Jude Bellingham's England recordREUTERS

Arsenal sensation Max Dowman is officially the youngest player to ever represent England's U21s.

Dowman is undeniably one of the most exciting young prospects in English football at the moment, already making 19 appearances for Arsenal’s first team.

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Aged just 16 years, 10 months and 13 days, Dowman is now the youngest player to ever represent England’s Under-21s, beating Real Madrid’s Bellingham.

Bellingham had claimed the record in 2020 when he played for England against Kosovo aged 17 years, two months and six days.

The youngster came off the bench as England's Under-21s lost 1-0 to their Portuguese counterparts.

Dowman is getting used to breaking records. When Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions last season, he became the youngster player to win it.

He also became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored against Everton at 16 years and 73 days old.

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