Arsenal win the race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi in major summer move

Arsenal win the race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi as they trigger his release clause
Arsenal are said to have won the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The pass master has been linked to Liverpool and Manchester City in recent months.

However, The Mail states that Arsenal have found an agreement with the club and the player.

La Real are ready to let Zubimendi leave in the summer transfer window, not this winter.

City were said to want to do a deal in the coming weeks, given the season-ending injury to Rodri.

Arsenal cannot pay Zubimendi's buyout clause to La Liga upfront right now, due to PSR issues.

They will trigger his £51M release clause in the summer with the blessing of his club.

