Arsenal are willing to sell Thomas Partey this month.

The Times says Arsenal remain open to selling the Ghana midfielder before the summer market closes.

Partey endured injury problems last season, but is now fully fit.

He played a full 90 yesterday as the Gunners defeated Wolves at Emirates stadium for their Premier League opener.

Partey is now inside the final year of his contract.