Tottenham miss out on Kane's Ballon d'Or cash boost

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England captain Harry Kane.
England captain Harry Kane.Profimedia

Harry Kane's 2026 Ballon d'Or glory has been celebrated by a host of his former Tottenham teammates.

The Bayern Munich striker became just the fifth English player in history to receive the award, 25 years after Michael Owen lifted it.

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Kane's 73 goals for club and country over the year, propelled Bayern Munich to a league and cup double in Germany, and led England to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

He edged out Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in the final vote as the latter retained his LaLiga title at Barcelona and won the World Cup with Spain.

Despite Spurs' overall positivity towards Kane's success, the €100M transfer deal which took him to Bavaria did no include a bonus clause tied to him winning the Ballon d'Or.

A similar clause is included in several big-name transfers - including Mbappe's move to Madrid - but it's no the case with Kane, and Spurs will receive no extra money for his latest accolade.

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