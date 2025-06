Arsenal willing to pay big for Genk whizkid Karetsas

Arsenal are willing to pay big for Genk whizkid Konstantinos Karetsas.

The Gunners are in advanced talks to sign the 17 year-old attacking midfielder.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency says a deal is now close, with Arsenal willing to pay £35-40m.

Arsenal are prepared for Karetsas to spend next season on-loan with Genk.

Real Madrid are also keen, though Arsenal are regarded as favourites to sign Karetsas.