Arsenal whizkid Nwaneri: Arteta changing how I walk and even sit!

Arsenal whizkid Ethan Nwaneri has revealed how manager Mikel Arteta has transformed his game - including how he walks.

Nwaneri firmly established himself as a senior player last season with the guidance of Arteta.

The teenage midfielder said: “There’s a lot to learn from Mikel. If you ever met him, you’d see how intense he is. He’s so good with his words and he knows what he’s saying.

"On a personal level as well, he’s helped me a lot. He’s elevated my game, definitely. He’s really big on body language and the way that he presents himself. He puts that on to me."

Sitting and walking

He also said: “Before, maybe just the way that I’d walk or slouch a bit or just the way I’d be sitting, but he’s on to everything. That’s helped me just sharpen up in my mind and it’s helped me a lot.”

On next term, Nwaneri also said: "Before each season I can see where I’m going to be at the end of it. "

I’ve always had that ability to see and visualise where I want to be and put my mind towards it. I wasn’t really surprised, but I think now it’s just what’s the next step and what I need to do to get to where I want to be.”