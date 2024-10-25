Arsenal welcome back King as director of football operations

James King is returning to Arsenal to join the management team.

King is to become Arsenal's new director of football operations.

It marks a return to the club after a spell with the PFA as their general counsel.

King fills the position left open by Richard Garlick after his promotion to Arsenal managing director when chief executive Vinai Venkatesham left the role at the end of last season.

Garlick had been the club's director of football since 2021.