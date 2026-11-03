Arsenal vs Slavia Prague: Confirmed team news as Arteta tries to build on Liverpool win

Arsenal travel to the Fortuna Arena on Wednesday night as Mikel Arteta searches for another three points in his Champions League campaign.

Arsenal secured their first win at Anfield in 14 years over the weekend in a narrow 1-0 victory, boosting the side three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

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The Gunners have collected seven points from the first nine on offer in Europe so far, beating Lille and Napoli before drawing with Bayern Munich.

A worry for Arsenal may be that Slavia Prague have now strung together a five-game unbeaten run in all tournaments and have won back-to-back fixtures ahead of a fixture which may not be as easy as first thought.

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague team news

Bukayo Saka (quad) and William Saliba (back) remain absent, but the Frenchman is back in training and could be ready to face Hull this weekend.

Ivan Schranz, who has been laid low by an illness for weeks.

Slavia meanwhile are missing Lukas Provod, defender Ange N'Guessan and Tomas Chory, who is suspended.

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague predicted line-ups

Slavia Prague: Domchak; Vlcek, Holes, Zima; Suleiman, Moses, Sadilek, Kubiak; Ayaosi, Sturm; Nowak

Arsenal: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Dowman, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague kick-off time

Arsenal and Slavia meet at the Fortuna Arena for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form in Europe

Arsenal: WWD

Slavia: DLL

Key stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in Europe this season, with two wins and a draw. Slavia have lost twice and drawn once, conceding seven goals in three games.

Arsenal have won their last three away games against Slavia without conceding.

Slavia have not won a Champions League match since their debut campaign in 2007 and if they fail to win, they will equal the longest winless run in European Cup/Champions League history: 23 matches.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has kept 21 clean sheets in 39 Champions League starts.