Arsenal U18 coach Wilshere delighted with Bailey-Joseph debut in victory over Chelsea

Arsenal U18 coach Wilshere delighted with Bailey-Joseph debut in victory over Chelsea

Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere was delighted with Brando Bailey-Joseph's full debut in victory over Chelsea.

The Gunners won 1-0, with 15 year-old Bailey-Joseph lining up on the wing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wilshere told Arsenal.com: "Brando, U16, deserves a shout out because I thought he was exceptional.

"It was his starting debut playing against Chelsea a big team and I thought he was exceptional. I thought he caused their full-back all kinds of problems.

"More importantly, he was a team player and he ran back and he helped his mates, so I’m proud of him and I’m proud of all the players."