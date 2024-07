Arsenal trials for St Johnstone teen Hamill

Arsenal have handed trials to St Johnstone teen Callan Hamill.

The 15 year-old has begun preseason with the Gunners at their Hale End Academy.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic says a move to England is now being considered by Hamill and his family.

He also has interest from Rangers and Celtic.

Hamill can play anywhere across the back and is a Scotland U15 international.