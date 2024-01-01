Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price

Arsenal suffer new Tomiyasu blow

Arsenal suffer new Tomiyasu blow
Arsenal suffer new Tomiyasu blow
Arsenal suffer new Tomiyasu blowAction Plus
Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss the club’s whole pre-season preparations.

The Japan international is set to be out for at least two or three weeks, per CBS Sports.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tomiyasu is said to be recovering from a knee problem that has not healed as quickly as possible.

While the Gunners do have various options at full-back, Tomiyasu was a key player last season.

He had emerged as first choice under boss Mikel Arteta, also impressing when he filled in at left-back.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to be fit for the start of the new Premier League season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTomiyasu TakehiroArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal make improved offer for Wolves goalkeeper Bentley
Arsenal accept Obi-Martin 'has left'; Man Utd push for agreement amongst crowded field
Spurs, Arsenal target Yilmaz snapped in London