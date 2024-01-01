Arsenal suffer new Tomiyasu blow

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss the club’s whole pre-season preparations.

The Japan international is set to be out for at least two or three weeks, per CBS Sports.

Tomiyasu is said to be recovering from a knee problem that has not healed as quickly as possible.

While the Gunners do have various options at full-back, Tomiyasu was a key player last season.

He had emerged as first choice under boss Mikel Arteta, also impressing when he filled in at left-back.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to be fit for the start of the new Premier League season.