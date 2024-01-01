Arsenal sudden favourites for Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is likely to complete a move to Arsenal this summer.

Last season’s Premier League runners up are yet to make any big moves in the market.

Per Spanish reports, the 23-year-old will become Mikel Arteta’s first arrival this off-season.

The Gunners are serious about improving their squad strength and believe Garcia is an ideal candidate.

They see him as the no.2 goalkeeper for the coming season, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to leave.

David Raya is the undisputed no.1, but he will face competition if Garcia arrives.