Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal sudden favourites for Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia

Arsenal sudden favourites for Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia
Arsenal sudden favourites for Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia
Arsenal sudden favourites for Espanyol goalkeeper GarciaAction Plus
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is likely to complete a move to Arsenal this summer.

Last season’s Premier League runners up are yet to make any big moves in the market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Spanish reports, the 23-year-old will become Mikel Arteta’s first arrival this off-season.

The Gunners are serious about improving their squad strength and believe Garcia is an ideal candidate.

They see him as the no.2 goalkeeper for the coming season, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to leave.

David Raya is the undisputed no.1, but he will face competition if Garcia arrives.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarcia JoanArsenalEspanyolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs jump ahead of Arsenal in talks for Espanyol keeper Garcia
Arsenal consider push for Barcelona defender Kounde
DONE DEAL: Arsenal land young FC Nordsjaelland keeper Nygaard