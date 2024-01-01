Arsenal struggling to sell Ramsdale after deal falls through

Tribal Football
Arsenal are struggling to sell Ramsdale after deal falls throughAction Plus
Arsenal’s bid to offload Aaron Ramsdale this week is not going as they had expected.

The Gunners had been hoping to have arranged the sale of the England international by now.

However, The Mirror states that a move to Southampton fell by the wayside.

The Saints chose to sign Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow rather than move for Ramsdale.

Bournemouth are another team that are in the market for a shot stopper, but would prefer a loan.

Arsenal want to sell Ramsdale and would only accept a loan if it included an obligation to buy.

The issue for any interested club is also that Ramsdale is on £120K a week wages

