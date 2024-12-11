Arsenal starlet returns from Fluminense as he searches for a new club this January

Arsenal youngster Marquinhos is set to return to the Premier League giants in January.

The 21-year-old has failed to secure a permanent move away from the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Express, his move to Fluminense, which started in February, did include a buy option.

However, the Brazilian club has decided against exercising their option to secure him permanently.

Marquinhos will now have to work with Arsenal to find another loan move in the winter.

He is likely not going to be in the first team plans of manager Mikel Arteta.