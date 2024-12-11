Tribal Football
Arsenal starlet returns from Fluminense as he searches for a new club this January

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal starlet returns from Fluminense as he searches for a new club this January
Arsenal starlet returns from Fluminense as he searches for a new club this JanuaryAction Plus
Arsenal youngster Marquinhos is set to return to the Premier League giants in January.

The 21-year-old has failed to secure a permanent move away from the club.

Per The Express, his move to Fluminense, which started in February, did include a buy option.

However, the Brazilian club has decided against exercising their option to secure him permanently.

Marquinhos will now have to work with Arsenal to find another loan move in the winter.

He is likely not going to be in the first team plans of manager Mikel Arteta.

