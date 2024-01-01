Tribal Football
Arsenal star wanted by several Premier League clubs now wanted by Palace
Arsenal star wanted by several Premier League clubs now wanted by Palace
Arsenal star wanted by several Premier League clubs now wanted by PalaceAction Plus
Crystal Palace are the latest team to show an intent to enter the race to sign Emile Smith Rowe.

The London club are ready to battle the likes of Fulham to secure his signature.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have serious competition in the form of Palace, as their boss Oliver Glasner is a huge admirer of Smith Rowe.

The Arsenal academy graduate wishes he could stay at the club for the long-term, but knows he is not a first team starter.

Smith Rowe wants to leave for regular game time, which Arsenal are not able to offer him.

The Gunners are prepared to sell, as they do not want to stagnate his career, but only at the right price.

A fee of around £30m is being mooted as being sufficient to secure Smith Rowe.

