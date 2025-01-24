Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal star Jorginho wants Brazil move this month with Palmeiras interested
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is considering a potential move to Brazil at the end of the term.

The veteran is leaving the door open for a future transfer as a free agent. 

The Italy international is in the final six months of his contract with the Gunners and has yet to agree on new terms. 

According to Sport Witness, talks have begun with Jorginho to facilitate a transfer to Brazil, but Arsenal are currently blocking the move. 

Manager Mikel Arteta's side wants the former Chelsea player to extend his contract by another year, while Palmeiras is struggling with Jorginho's wage demands. 

Despite this, the club may find encouragement in Jorginho's recent comments about the possibility of moving to Brazil. 

“No, it’s a possibility, yes, in the future, it’s a possibility,” he said regarding the move, per The Mirror.

