Arsenal stall transfer plans as midfielder suffers fourth injury of the season

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga who is currently at La Liga side Sevilla has picked up his fourth injury of the season as transfer plans are disrupted once again.

The 25-year-old is now expected to miss the remainder of the La Liga season due to an injury to the hamstring of his right leg. Sevilla negotiated a £10.25M buy-option for Lokonga within the initial loan agreement, but they're unlikely to trigger that clause after so much time spent in the medical room over the past year.

Advertisement Advertisement

As reported by the Daily Mirror, It had previously been speculated that Sevilla would try to negotiate below the £10.25M buy-option but this latest injury means the chances of that happening look increasingly slim. Lokonga has missed 10 matches already due to injury and is now set to miss at least six more as a return to Arsenal looks to be on the horizon.

This is a persistent issue with the club sending him to Qatar for specialist treatment. However, the problems have not been resolved and a summer transfer move away from North London has been halted as any club interested will be aware of how injury-prone he is. Speaking in February, Lokonga made it clear he wanted to stay with Sevilla in a move that is unlikely to happen any time soon.

“I feel very good. I’m growing. I feel better with each game. After leaving Anderlecht, Sevilla is the club where I feel very, very good. I want to stay but it’s not just my decision. It’s early days and we’ll see each other at the end of the year.”