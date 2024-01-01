Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bayern Munich confident prising wonderkid Obi-Martin away from Arsenal

Bayern Munich confident prising wonderkid Obi-Martin away from Arsenal
Bayern Munich confident prising wonderkid Obi-Martin away from Arsenal
Bayern Munich confident prising wonderkid Obi-Martin away from ArsenalProfimedia
Bayern Munich are growing confident of prising wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin away from Arsenal.

The teen is due to sign a pro deal with the Gunners in November.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Bayern are also in contact and pushing to ferry the Dane away to Germany this summer.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Bayern have the advantage as the situation is a bit different in Germany compared to England – he can already sign a professional contract at 16 years of age. Bayern would only have to pay €400,000. So he’s really cheap!

"But Bayern aren’t the only club interested; there’s also Dortmund who are going for him. So it’s getting really interesting, but I heard that Bayern have a good chance of signing Obi-Martin."

Mentions
Premier LeagueObi ChidozieBayern MunichArsenalBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal still waiting on Obi-Martin to respond to contract offer
Big Prem trio alerted as Bayern Munich transfer-list top six
Bayern Munich chasing Arsenal fullback Zinchenko