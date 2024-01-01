Bayern Munich confident prising wonderkid Obi-Martin away from Arsenal

Bayern Munich are growing confident of prising wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin away from Arsenal.

The teen is due to sign a pro deal with the Gunners in November.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Bayern are also in contact and pushing to ferry the Dane away to Germany this summer.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Bayern have the advantage as the situation is a bit different in Germany compared to England – he can already sign a professional contract at 16 years of age. Bayern would only have to pay €400,000. So he’s really cheap!

"But Bayern aren’t the only club interested; there’s also Dortmund who are going for him. So it’s getting really interesting, but I heard that Bayern have a good chance of signing Obi-Martin."