Arsenal, Southampton in Palmeiras contact for Luighi

Arsenal are watching Palmeiras striker Luighi.

The 18 year-old has attracted enquiries from Arsenal and Southampton this past week, says Nosso Palmeiras.

Palmeiras are reluctant to consider losing Luighi in the January market, having only just secured him to a new deal to 2028.

And the new arrangement now includes a buyout clause of €80m.

In São Paulo, they are firmly expecting the homegrown player to stay for next season. Just three months ago, Luighi made his professional debut for Palmeiras in the Brasileiro Série A.