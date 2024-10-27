Arsenal chief Edu in talks with Palmeiras for teen striker Luighi

Arsenal chief Edu is in talks with Palmeiras for young striker Luighi.

The 18 year-old is a major target for the Gunners, says Sport.

Indeed, it's claimed Edu is attempting to close down a deal with Palmeiras for Luighi ahead of the winter market.

Luighi's deal with Palmeiras carries a buyout clause of €75m.

Arsenal have so far been rebuffed by Palmeiras in attempts to settle on a fee for Luighi this past week.