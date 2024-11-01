Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta confirms Partey contract talks planned
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says new contract talks are planned with Thomas Partey.

The Ghana midfielder, 31, comes off contract at the end of the season.

Ahead of tomorrow's trip to Newcastle, Arteta said: " We need it from Thomas to be at the level we want him to be.

"He's working so hard to do what he is doing at the moment, I think he is playing really well, in different positions and with different demands and he is coping with it in a great way. He's a big player for us.

"I love what you said. He's ONLY 31! He's in a really good place and we will have these discussions."

