Arsenal signing Calafiori: Those pictures are fake

Arsenal signing Riccardo Calafiori has denied stories he was a Gooner as a youngster.

Calafiori completed his move to Arsenal from Bologna yesterday.

Snaps of him as a youngster in an Arsenal shirt have been floating around on social media.

But Calafiori insists: "Those pictures were fake. But to be honest I came to a game in January against Crystal Palace. Now I'm here."

However, the Italian admits that negotiations with Arsenal had been going on for a long time.

"I spoke with the coach and Edu for almost two months. They tried to convince me, but I was already convinced that I had to come here.

"For me, it is the best project I can have to improve myself as a player. That's just how it is."