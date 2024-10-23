Arsenal set to launch £75M bid for Villa striker Duran

Arsenal are preparing a huge move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran with a bid that could reach well over £75m as manager Mikel Arteta looks to steal away the forward from their Premier League rivals.

Gunners forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus failed to make an impact on Saturday as Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth in a shock result that ended the club’s unbeaten streak and put a dent in their title hopes.

The pair also drew a blank against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

According to AS, Arsenal are eyeing up the prospect of adding another No9 to their ranks with Duran being their top candidate due to his impressive form that has led him to 7 goals in just 12 appearances.

The 20-year-old recently signed a new contract to keep him at Villa until June 2030, but he has limited minutes under manager Unai Emery, who has preferred to use him as an impact substitute rather than a starting forward.

AS reports that Villa will accept “no less than” £75m for the Colombian forward which would make Duran the second-most expensive player in Arsenal’s history, behind the £105m they spent on Declan Rice from West Ham United in 2023.