Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount
Echeverri announces River Plate departure for Man City

Arsenal ponder move for PSG striker Kolo Muani

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal ponder move for PSG striker Kolo Muani
Arsenal ponder move for PSG striker Kolo MuaniAction Plus
Arsenal are set to target a new player as they seek someone to serve as cover for Bukayo Saka.

The winger is set to be out for anywhere from one to three months, depending on the prognosis of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Saka has been the attacking talisman for the team this season, especially with Martin Odegaard missing so much game time.

According to a report from The Standard, Arsenal may go after PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

While he is more of a central striker, his arrival may make room for the likes of Kai Havertz to play off the right.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows his team has to win a trophy this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKolo Muani RandalSaka BukayoArsenalPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chasing Muani in Rashford swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram
Man Utd and RB Leipzig race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward in major move