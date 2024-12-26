Arsenal ponder move for PSG striker Kolo Muani

Arsenal are set to target a new player as they seek someone to serve as cover for Bukayo Saka.

The winger is set to be out for anywhere from one to three months, depending on the prognosis of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saka has been the attacking talisman for the team this season, especially with Martin Odegaard missing so much game time.

According to a report from The Standard, Arsenal may go after PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

While he is more of a central striker, his arrival may make room for the likes of Kai Havertz to play off the right.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows his team has to win a trophy this season.