Arsenal set to bid for Gyokeres as their injury crisis grows

Arsenal are said to be ready to splash the cash on Viktor Gyokeres this winter. 

The Gunners had been hoping to wait until the summer transfer window to make their move. 

However, injuries to forwards and closing the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League has given them an incentive to accelerate the plans. 

Speaking to TNT Sports, Mikel Arteta admitted they may make moves, stating: "Yes, for sure because we lost two big players, Bukayo (Saka) who could be out for up to three months and then Gabby (Jesus) who will be out for a long, long, long time. 

"We are going to try (in this window) for sure. We are actively looking.  

“We will try. Let's see what we can get." 

