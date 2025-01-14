Arsenal exploring January deal for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal are exploring the prospect of signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this month.

The Independent says Arsenal's interest in the Swede is 'growing' as their campaign stumbles.

It's suggested the Gunners can sign Gyokeres for £80m this month, rather than the mooted £150m before Christmas.

Arsenal are now weighing up whether to act now, or wait for the summer.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responded to questions about signing a striker this month: "I understand guys that but I cannot love my players more and my focus, I’m very much focused on the ones that we have to perform at the highest level, that’s it, the rest is not in our hands, my hands."

Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorArsenalSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
