Arsenal midfielder Jorginho spotted in Brazil ahead of summer move to Flamengo

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to join Flamengo on a free transfer and was spotted in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday as the parties try to reach an agreement.

The 33-year-old is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and is likely to leave the club after failing to earn many minutes under manager Mikel Arteta this season. This comes after journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed in his column for GiveMeSport that the Brazilian is “close to completing” his switch to the Brazilian Serie A side.

Jorginho’s agent was in the stands last weekend to watch the team win the Campeonato Carioca at the Maracana and now the international break has arrived it has given him the chance to fly to South America to discuss terms. Flamengo’s sporting director Jose Boto spoke to Vene Casagrande this week, praising the veteran midfielder.

“Right now, the ball is in his court," Flamengo’s sporting director Jose Boto told Vene Casagrande this week.

“He usually treats the ball well. I hope he treats it well so that it is better for him and for us. In other words, he will come to Flamengo.

“If everything goes well, he will play in the World Cup for Flamengo. The league ends in May, the players change clubs and there is an agreement between the clubs to release the players as soon as the season ends.”

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Jorginho revealed that he would love a move to experience playing for a top club in Brazil before he hangs up his boots.

“I don’t think I missed it. But I’m curious, today, to know what it’s like, to experience it. But for my growth, playing professionally was not a problem,’ said Jorginho.

“What helped me was when I was a child, for my growth. In Brazil, it’s a different thing. I played barefoot in the street, on the beach. I believe it helped me a lot in the growth of contact with the ball.”