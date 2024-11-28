Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal's injury crisis worsens as defender set for 3 months on the sidelines
Arsenal defender Ben White’s time away from the first team could reach three months.

The 27-year-old finally had surgery on a longstanding knee issue that had been bothering him even more this season.

Per The Mail, Arsenal’s medics feel that White will need around three months to get back to full fitness.

As a result, he may be in the team by the time the season reaches its peak around March.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta does have options in the absence of White, including Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He can also use Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back in White’s absence.

 

