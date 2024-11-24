Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta: Tomiyasu is feeling terrible
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits they're unsure about Takehiro Tomiyasu's comeback date.

The Japan international has been plagued by injury woes this season.

And Arteta concedes they're unsure when Tomiyasu will again be available.

"Tomiyasu is still hurt and we don't know when he'll be back," said Arteta.

"He's going to be gone for a few more weeks and he's feeling terrible that he can't help the team."

 

