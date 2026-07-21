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Arsenal reveal mixed injury news on defensive pair after preseason return

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal are back in preseason training ahead of their 2026/27 Premier League title defence.

Mikel Arteta is working with a reduced panel of players as several star names remain on their summer break following the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain trio David Raya, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino not due back until mid-August.

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The Gunners have four scheduled friendly games from the start of August, in Spain against Girona and up against Real Betis in Dublin, before two matches in North London.

Arteta will hope to have the bulk of his full squad back by then and Ben White has offered a key boost following his recovery from a knee injury.

White missed the final few games of Arsenal's run-in, and the World Cup with England, but there have been no issues in his recovery.

Fellow right-back Jurrien Timber, who also missed out on a World Cup place, is further back in his own rehabilitation but the Dutchman confirmed he is 'getting there' in terms of his recovery.

Both players are expected to be ready in time for Arsenal's first game of the 2026/27 league campaign against Coventry City on August 21.

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