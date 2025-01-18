Tribal Football
Arsenal readying bid for Rosenborg midfielder Nypan

Arsenal are readying a bid for Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

The 18 year-old made his debut for RBK as a 15 year-old and has been followed by Europe's biggest clubs.

The London Evening Standard says Arsenal are in contact with RBK and ready to offer £10m for Nypan.

The presence of Gunners and Norway captain Martin Odegaard is believed to be a factor in Arsenal's favour in convincing Nypan.

Manager Mikel Arteta's willingness to back youngsters like Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly further strengthens Arsenal's hand. 

