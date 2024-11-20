Arsenal ready to sell senior trio

Premier League scout Mick Brown expects three senior players to leave Arsenal in 2025.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleks Zinchenko and Kiernan Tierney are all set to be moved on, according to Brown.

Advertisement Advertisement

"There are three players that the club would like to sell. It's Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney. They are not part of the coach's plans.

"When it comes to sales, you have to look at what your assets are," he told Football Insider.

"We know there has been interest in (William) Saliba, for example, but I think he is one of the last players they would ever consider selling. If they feel they need to raise money, they have these (three) players they are much more likely to turn to.

"It will bring down a large part of the salary costs and help them reinvest in strengthening their team."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play