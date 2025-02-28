Tribal Football
Arsenal ready to raise transfer cash with major clearout
Arsenal are preparing for a major clearout this summer.

With their title push now flailing after recent results, Gunners, management are now planning for next season - and beyond.

The Mirror says Arsenal intend to sell one of their two attackers Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, with big-money interest arriving from the Saudi Pro League.

Defenders Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be encouraged to move on and could finance the arrivals of a striker and a winger.

Others to leave would be two players whose contracts are expiring - midfielders Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Jorginho is in advanced talks about a pre-contract with Flamengo.

