Man United boosted by returning World Cup quartet ahead of PSG clash

Manchester United face PSG in Gothenburg on August 18th in the final match of their Scandinavian summer tour.

The Red Devils bounced back from an opening preseason loss to Wrexham last month as Michael Carrick's charges went on to beat Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid.

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With several key faces still away on their post 2026 FIFA World Cup breaks, Carrick has named a youthful panel for the tour, and his rising stars have impressed.

However, a clash with reigning UEFA Champions League holders means a step up, and Carrick will be boosted by some experienced figures making the flight out to Sweden.

Summer signing Youri Tielemans has joined up with the squad, and he's on course to make his debut against PSG, alongside a return for fellow Belgian Senne Lammens.

Players who featured in the quarterfinals are also now heading back and that means Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Matheus Cunha are all in line to feature against Luis Enrique's team.

Those returns mean the only players still absent are England duo Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo - plus Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez - and all three are expected to link up with Carrick's squad in Dublin ahead of facing Leeds United on August 12th.