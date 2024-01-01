Tribal Football
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star

Arsenal are said to have reached an agreement to sign midfield target Mikel Merino.

The Real Sociedad and Spain star is heading to England to become another major summer signing for the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta had been keen to bring in a midfielder, after signing defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Per Radio Marca Donostia, the Gunners will pay a fee of £29.8 million to sign Merino.

The deal is more than Arsenal would have preferred to pay for a player entering the last year of his contract.

However, Arteta believes that Merino is the ideal player to balance out his midfield options.

