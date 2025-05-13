Arsenal prepare to start contract talks with Saliba as Real Madrid interest grows

Arsenal are ready to fend off Real Madrid by offering defender William Saliba a new contract ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid see Saliba as a dream defender but will not be able to afford his current price tag which is currently higher than Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté.

“Real Madrid have Dean Huijsen, William Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté on their shortlist for new centre back.

“Huijsen has £50m clause and he’s keen on joining Real Madrid, waiting for the club to move while Chelsea and Liverpool keep pushing.

“Saliba, dream target for present/future but currently considered too expensive.”

As reported by TBR Football, the Gunners sporting director, Andrea Berta knows about Madrid’s transfer tactics after years of working for rivals Atletico Madrid. Berta understands that Los Blancos will keep in contact with players such as Saliba and plant the seed which then leads to a future transfer.

This has happened with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer who announced he will leave his boyhood side for the La Liga giants much to the frustration of supporters who booed him when he came on the pitch against Leicester City last weekend. According to The Mirror, Berta and manager Mikel Arteta will look to avoid such a situation as they prepare a new contract, locking down the Frenchman for the near future.