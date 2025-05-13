Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City reach €100m Florian Wirtz agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Former Man Utd transfer chief explains what went wrong in the club's most expensive window
Ferdinand: Amorim wants rid of 50% of Man Utd squad

Arsenal prepare to start contract talks with Saliba as Real Madrid interest grows

Zack Oaten
Arsenal prepare to start contract talks with Saliba as Real Madrid interest grows
Arsenal prepare to start contract talks with Saliba as Real Madrid interest growsAction Plus
Arsenal are ready to fend off Real Madrid by offering defender William Saliba a new contract ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid see Saliba as a dream defender but will not be able to afford his current price tag which is currently higher than Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Real Madrid have Dean Huijsen, William Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté on their shortlist for new centre back. 

“Huijsen has £50m clause and he’s keen on joining Real Madrid, waiting for the club to move while Chelsea and Liverpool keep pushing. 

“Saliba, dream target for present/future but currently considered too expensive.” 

As reported by TBR Football, the Gunners sporting director, Andrea Berta knows about Madrid’s transfer tactics after years of working for rivals Atletico Madrid. Berta understands that Los Blancos will keep in contact with players such as Saliba and plant the seed which then leads to a future transfer. 

This has happened with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer who announced he will leave his boyhood side for the La Liga giants much to the frustration of supporters who booed him when he came on the pitch against Leicester City last weekend. According to The Mirror, Berta and manager Mikel Arteta will look to avoid such a situation as they prepare a new contract, locking down the Frenchman for the near future. 

Mentions
Football TransfersSaliba WilliamHuijsen DeanKonate IbrahimaReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?
Liverpool set Ibrahima Konate asking price amid PSG and Real Madrid interest
Dean Huijsen hires law firm to force Real Madrid move