Boca Juniors goalkeeper Leandro Brey is being tracked by Arsenal.

The Mirror says Arsenal are preparing a January bid for the 22 year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brey was part of Argentina's Olympics squad in Paris and has been scouted over the year by the Gunners.

He has a deal with Boca to 2027.

It's suggested Arsenal would seek to buy Brey next month and loan him back to Boca for the remainder of the season.