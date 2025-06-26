Arsenal prepare bid for Valencia defender Mosquera as his contract runs down

Arsenal are hopeful of signing Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera this summer as the two clubs enter negotiations.

With deals also agreed to sign Brentford captain Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are showing no signs in slowing down as they chase Mosquera.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal are in active talks on Thursday afternoon, sparking debate about where he would fit into the side.

“Arsenal are in active talks to sign Christian Mosquera as new centre back, with initial negotiations already ongoing.

“He’s among top targets for centre back position, talks ongoing with Valencia and player side.”

The 20-year-old, who was part of the Spain Under-21 squad this summer made his senior debut in 2022 and could be snatched up for as little as £17M. Mosquera has made 90 appearances for the La Liga club in total, including 41 last season. That included playing 90 minutes in 37 of the club’s 38 league games which is an impressive statistic for the young defender.

Arteta chased Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth before he joined Real Madrid and Vitor Reis who ended up at Manchester City. First-choice pair of Gabriel and William Saliba need help with the amount of games they are playing as the two of them made over 90 appearances combined last season. Mosquera could be exactly what the side need and for £17M he may be one of the bargains of the summer.