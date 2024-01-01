Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Burnley sign Arsenal midfielder Ryan
Burnley have signed released Arsenal midfielder Kamarni Ryan.

Ryan has been trialling with Burnley, Norwich and Watford.

"It’s great to be able to sign my first professional contract with Burnley,” Ryan told Burnley’s official website.

“When I spent time on trial I was welcomed by the players and manager and got to play at Turf Moor, which was different because I’d never played at a stadium before but it was a good experience.

“I needed something new and a fresh start and I’m pleased to be continuing my journey here.”

Ryan moved to Arsenal in 2022 from Chelsea.

