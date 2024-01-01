Arsenal ponder meeting clause for Espanyol keeper Garcia

Tribal Football
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is being seen as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

As Arsenal prepare to move along Aaron Ramsdale, who wants to leave for regular game time, they may be pushing for a new shot stopper.Per The Mirror and other sources, Garcia is the man they have identified as his replacement.

Garcia may be happy to serve as a deputy for the chance to play in the Premier League.

The issue is that with days to go in the transfer window, they are running out of time.

Arsenal may even have to pay out the player's release clause to speed up the process.

