Arsenal plan contract extension talks on key trio alongside Arteta renewal

Arsenal's plan for the reminder of 2026 focuses on tying manager Mikel Arteta down to a contract extension.

The Gunners manager has not yet extended his deal at the Emirates Stadium, which expires in 2027.

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He arrived at the club in December 2019, and is now the Premier League’s longest-serving manager, making the next decision over his future an increasingly significant one for all involved.

After a summer of heavy recruitment from Arteta, the Spanish coach looks to be preparing for the long haul in North London,.

Arteta signed his last extension in September 2024 and there have been intermittent talks over his future since the beginning of 2026.

The club are confident over agreeing terms with Arteta and reports from TEAMtalk claim they will also sit down for negotiations with three key members of his squad.

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are all on that list with their present deals up in 2028.