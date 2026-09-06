Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

John Terry names two Arsenal stars Chelsea can expose in Premier League derby

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

Arsenal lineup v Chelsea: Confirmed team news as Konsa and Guimaraes eye first starts of 2026/27

Coventry boss Lampard explains difference between Man City and Arsenal defeats

Most read on Flashscore News

Hong Kong talent beats Antonsen to reach biggest result of his career in China Masters

Croatia legend Modric opts against international retirement, will play in Nations League

Mbappe misses last-gasp penalty as Parrott hands Real Madrid first loss of season

Football Tracker: Manchester United visiting Everton as Barcelona face Valencia

Arsenal plan contract extension talks on key trio alongside Arteta renewal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal's plan for the reminder of 2026 focuses on tying manager Mikel Arteta down to a contract extension.

The Gunners manager has not yet extended his deal at the Emirates Stadium, which expires in 2027. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He arrived at the club in December 2019, and is now the Premier League’s longest-serving manager, making the next decision over his future an increasingly significant one for all involved.

After a summer of heavy recruitment from Arteta, the Spanish coach looks to be preparing for the long haul in North London,.

Arteta signed his last extension in September 2024 and there have been intermittent talks over his future since the beginning of 2026.

The club are confident over agreeing terms with Arteta and reports from TEAMtalk claim they will also sit down for negotiations with three key members of his squad.

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are all on that list with their present deals up in 2028.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMikel ArtetaMartin OdegaardDeclan RiceJurrien TimberArsenal

Related Articles

Analysis: What to expect from a feisty Premier League derby between Arsenal and Chelsea

Saka's goal the difference as Arsenal squeeze past Aston Villa with narrow victory

Man Utd captain Fernandes named PFA Premier League Player of the Year