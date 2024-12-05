Arsenal open to selling Vieira when his FC Porto loan ends

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Fabio Vieira this January as his future looks uncertain at the North London club.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Porto until the end of the season and has failed to make any real impact since signing for the club in 2022.

Vieira has made just four league starts in Portugal since his return but has scored two in his last two appearances, double what he scored for Arsenal last season in less than half the amount of starts.

Vieira has been unable to be consistent enough to keep his place in manager Mikel Arteta’s side and now according to the Daily Mail he is available for sale despite the midfielder looking like a promising young talent.

The 24-year-old will turn 25 when his loan ends and could suit a mid-table Premier League club or a similar club to Porto who seem to rate him highly.

