Arsenal open Sevilla talks for Agoume
Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume.
The Athletic says negotiations between Arsenal and Sevilla are running in parallel with talks over a new deal with Thomas Partey.
Agoume is viewed at Arsenal as a replacement for Partey, whose deal expires at the end of June.
The 23 year-old came off an impressive last season with Sevilla and is a former Inter Milan prospect.
While Martin Zubimendi is due to arrive from Real Sociedad, Arsenal remain keen to add another midfield signing and Agoume is emerging as their prime target.