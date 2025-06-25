Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Man United in 'advanced talks' to bring fan favourite back to the club
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window

Arsenal open Sevilla talks for Agoume

Paul Vegas
Arsenal open Sevilla talks for Agoume
Arsenal open Sevilla talks for AgoumeLaLiga
Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume.

The Athletic says negotiations between Arsenal and Sevilla are running in parallel with talks over a new deal with Thomas Partey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Agoume is viewed at Arsenal as a replacement for Partey, whose deal expires at the end of June.

The 23 year-old came off an impressive last season with Sevilla and is a former Inter Milan prospect.

While Martin Zubimendi is due to arrive from Real Sociedad, Arsenal remain keen to add another midfield signing and Agoume is emerging as their prime target.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAgoume LucienPartey ThomasArsenalInterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Kudus changes agents as big Prem trio circle West Ham
Partey's contract discussions "not advancing" as he prepares to become a free agent
Parma approach Arsenal for permission to speak with Cuesta