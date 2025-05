Arsenal offer new deal to Sweet

Will Sweet has been offered a new contract by Arsenal.

Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website says Sweet has been tabled a pro deal by the Gunners.

The youngster is a Wales U19 international.

Sweet was a regular with Arsenal U18s this season and made ten appearances with the U21s.

Teammates Louie Copley and Dan Casey are also expected to be offered pro terms.