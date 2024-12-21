Arsenal, Newcastle target Sane makes clear Bayern Munich plans

Tribal Football
Leroy Sane has declared he wants to stay with Bayern Munich.

The Germany attacker is off contract in June and has been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle.

But he told Sky Deutschland: "Yes, I want to stay at Bayern Munich.

"Max Eberl (sporting director) has talked a lot about it, and I have also given my opinion. It's going well, and we'll see."

Sané joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in the summer of 2020.

